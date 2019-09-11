Lizzo And Rihanna Are Ready For A Music Collaboration And Twitter Is Dying

Rihanna told reports on Tuesday that she was ready for a collaboration with Lizzo, and the “Good As Hell” singer is all in. According to The Blast, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that she thought Lizzo was a “bada**” and hoped to work with her in the future – on any project.

Rihanna was speaking to the press after her Savage X Fenty show at New York Fashion Week when she weighed in on working with Lizzo.

“Gosh. I love Lizzo. She’s so badass,” Rihanna said.

When interviewers asked if the pair had any plans to work together, Rihanna responded that there wasn’t anything concrete, yet, but that she would jump at the chance for a collab.

“No. but like, ill collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now,” the “Umbrella” singer said. “Lizzo is so bada** and she’s everything that Savage stands for. A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape … your attitude is what makes you savage.”

Rihanna continued gushing about her fellow singer.

“It’s the confidence that you have in yourself, and the confidence you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you. And those are the people who identity with the brand,” she said.

Lizzo responded to Rihanna’s comments that she was ready to work on a collaboration.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lizzo and Rihanna have been sharing the love with one another lately. Lizzo said that Rihanna had slid into her DM’s on Instagram after her performance at the VMA’s.

“She said I f*** the stage like it was my side b**ch,” Lizzo recalled.

The singer has also been spotted wearing Rihanna’s sexy lingerie, which is made to fit women of all shapes and sizes, as The Inquisitr reported in a separate story. Lizzo wore a black strapless bra made by Fenty x Savage – along with a green puffy jacket, a giant green bow in her hair, and green tights – for the cover of Elle magazine.

In return, Rihanna posted a snap of the image on her own Instagram page, saying that the image had made her day.

Lizzo has been getting love from other major stars, including Beyonce, for her body-positive messages and catchy songs.

A story in two parts: pic.twitter.com/mmOfgA9wOK — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 2, 2019

Fans are all over the idea of a Rihanna x Lizzo collaboration, with people saying that they are lining up to listen to a song from the two musical powerhouses. Rihanna releases her latest album in December, according to the latest reports, so there’s still time for the two to make beautiful music together.