‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Slammed For Posting Middle Finger Picture On 9/11

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has been slammed by fans after posting what has been deemed as an inappropriate picture on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Instagram photo shows the reality television star posing in a white-walled room, wearing an oversized sweatshirt. The 29-year-old, who is currently in New York, stared straight ahead while flipping off the camera.

“Forever,” read the caption.

The television personality’s followers were outraged by the post.

“On 9/11… really, you display no class at all! You were 11 [years-old] when 9/11 occurred and forever changed our world and I would think you would still have some memory of that day and what you experienced or felt. Wake up girl and have some respect for those who lost friends and family on this day!” wrote a passionate commenter.

“Poor taste to post today while the rest of America is posting #neverforget,” added another.

“You realize today is 9-11, right? Show some respect,” said a different follower.

“Disrespectful on 9/11 shameful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Lala has not yet responded to her critics.

The Bravo star’s fiance, Randall Emmett, however, did pay tribute to the lives lost on September 11, 2001. On his Instagram account, he shared a photo of the Twin Towers, along with a lengthy caption in commemoration of the life-changing day. In the caption, Randall wrote that the United States will never forget the tragedy.

In the comments section, Randall’s followers recounted the memories of 9/11 and the aftermath.

A few hours after uploading his 9/11 tribute, Randall posted a picture of Lala in a bowler hat. He said in the caption that he misses her and is excited for her to come back home.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Lala has been away from Randall to attend New York Fashion Week. On September 10, she made an appearance at the Cynthia Rowley fashion show, wearing an oversized pink blazer and a pair of snake-print boots. Throughout the duration of the week, the SUR hostess has been sharing her looks, including a black turtleneck paired with a polka-dot dress, on Instagram. Lala’s co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Katie Maloney all took the time to compliment the budding fashionista in the comments section.

Bravo reported that Lala met up with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga at Pamella Roland’s Spring 2020 show. The pair posed for pictures together.

To see more of Lala, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.