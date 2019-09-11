American ‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Heats Up Instagram In Corset Top & Daisy Dukes

Bri Teresi has been on a sexy streak as of late, as those who follow her Instagram page are certainly well aware of. On Wednesday, the American blonde bombshell was at it once again as she took to the popular social media platform to post a sultry slideshow in which she flaunts her enviable figure in a sexy crop top and booty shorts that leaves little to the imagination.

In the shots, the model — who is best known for her work with Guess, as The Inquisitr has previously noted — is seen outdoors in the woods in Auburn, California, as the geotag she included with her post shows. According to her caption, that is her hometown, where she recently spent a few quiet days.

Teresi is rocking an off-white top that opens at the front, which is connected via a strap that crisscrosses down the gap, giving the garment a corset-like structure. The model teamed her top with a pair of high-rise Daisy Dukes that sits just around her bellybutton, while exposing nearly all of her long legs.

In the first photo, Teresi is facing the camera as she stands with one leg slightly in front of the other, in a pose that showcases her toned legs. The model has her thumbs hooked around the shorts’ belt loops, in a way that drives them down a little, teasing a bit of skin. Teresi is shooting a defiant gaze at the camera as she tilts her slightly to one side.

The second photo, on the other hands, shows the model with her back to the camera, showing her derriere as she stands barefoot on a rock. In both shots, Teresi is wearing her blonde hair tied back in a half ponytail while the rest are styled down in natural waves that cascade down onto her back.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Teresi shared with her 600,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 4,700 likes in just a few hours of being posted. Within the same time frame, the photo also raked in about 100 comments, which will likely continue to pour in as the evening wears on.

Loading...

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to engage with her post, sharing their own need to disconnect sometimes.

“Omg body goals my love,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with several emoji depicting hearts and an angel smiley.

“Blend right in with nature,” another one chimed in.