Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Begs Nikki For Help

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 12 bring a secret between Victor and Nikki, but when things take a turn for the worst, she may not be able to keep it. Plus, Phyllis finally comes out on top as she saves the day.

Victor (Eric Braeden) wants Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to keep a secret, SheKnows Soaps reported. Victor begs his wife to keep his poor health issues between them. The children want to know, but Victor just wants to find out what is going on with himself before he worries Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Abby (Melissa Ordway). After all, Victoria is worried about finding Billy (Jason Thompson). Plus, Nick’s daughter Summer (Hunter King) was drugged, and Abby is dealing with the possible demise of her brand new hotel venture. The Newman children have plenty to worry about without adding more health concerns for Victor to their list, according to The Inquisitr.

Unfortunately for The Mustache, Adam (Mark Grossman) switched his pills, and the increased side effects will be nearly impossible for him to hide. Nate (Sean Dominic) gets the results of Victor’s latest blood tests, but they might not be helpful in figuring out what is wrong with Victor. Nikki could find herself forced to explain Victor’s secret to the children.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) comes to the rescue. It seems like Abby and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) may still have 99 problems, but Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) isn’t one. The addition of the issues that Phyllis poses, though, could make losing the Zoe issue pale in comparison, though. Phyllis has not only the recording of Zoe confessing but also hacked security footage showing Zoe drugging the Grand Sangria. She cannot wait to tell Abby and Chelsea, but they’re less than interested in talking with Phyllis.

Ultimately, Phyllis finally finds the two women, and she dangles the solution to their problems in front of their face. In true Phyllis fashion, though, she has a price. Phyllis wants a renewed stake in The Grand Phoenix Hotel. The women go against their better judgment and let Phyllis back in with a 25 percent stake, and they make her Chief Executive in Charge of Security. Phyllis is back baby, and all it took was a vengeful young woman drugging dozens of people and nearly destroying The Grand Phoenix. Now Chelsea and Abby are stuck with Phyllis as their partner. What could possibly go wrong in this scenario?