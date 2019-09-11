Kelly Clarkson And John Legend Dish On Working With ‘Sucker’ Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’

According to Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani has Blake Shelton wrapped around her little finger.

One of Kelly Clarkson’s first guests for her new daytime talk show was one of her co-coaches on The Voice, EGOT winner John Legend. Since only half of the judging panel was present, it provided Kelly and John with the perfect opportunity to gossip about the couple that comprises the other half of the singing competition’s cast — country star Blake Shelton and his gorgeous lady love, pop queen Gwen Stefani.

As reported by Gold Derby, John dubbed Blake a “sucker” during his appearance on the September 10 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. This label was in response to Kelly’s recollection of the way Blake behaved around Gwen during filming. The former American Idol star commended Gwen for the way she “reels the cowboy in” and revealed that the No Doubt frontwoman has been using Blake’s infatuation with her to steal contestants from him.

“It’s the best season just to watch her be like, ‘Blakey, I want this one,’ and then he like gives it to her,” Kelly said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen demonstrated the way she holds sway over Blake in a new teaser clip for season 17 of The Voice. In the video, which she uploaded on her Instagram page, she can be seen bending over in front of Blake and backing up towards him. In another clip, she gets up and gives him a hug.

This won’t be the first time that Gwen and Blake have appeared on The Voice together. The lovebirds competed against each other on season 12 of the show, but neither of them won, as that honor went to Alicia Keys. Out of this season’s four famous coaches, Gwen Stefani is the only one who has never ended up with the show’s winning contestant on her team, but she says that she thinks she has a solid shot at beating Blake, Kelly, and John.

Even if Gwen doesn’t win the show, she has already earned Kelly Clarkson’s admiration. In another promo clip for The Voice, Kelly recalled being a big fan of Gwen growing up.

“I literally grew up in my room singing to her, so I’m like a super fan. Like, a real fan. Like crazy,” Kelly says in the clip, as reported by TODAY.

Some fans of The Voice will likely miss watching Blake Shelton face off against his frenemy Adam Levine, who Gwen stepped in to replace after he made the shocking decision not to return to the singing competition. However, it looks like Blake now has Gwen to get under his skin; she’s just doing it in a much different way.

You can watch Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton face off when Season 17 of The Voice premieres September 23 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.