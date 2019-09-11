‘This Is Us’ Stars Sterling K. Brown & Susan Kelechi Watson Spotted Filming In Philadelphia For Season 4

Lyric Ross also shot scenes in the City of Brotherly Love.

This Is Us will head to Philadelphia for Season 4 as Randall and Beth Pearson (Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson) make a major move from suburban New Jersey to the City of Brotherly Love. And it looks like their scenes set in the new city will be authentic.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that cast and crew for the NBC drama were spotted filming on Philly’s famous South Street earlier this week. Lyric Ross, who plays Randall and Beth’s adopted daughter Deja, was shooting scenes near Headhouse Square and at Magic Gardens, artist Isaiah Zagar’s mosaic-filled community arts center. The teen star was also spotted at water ice at a Rita’s Water ice store in the city.

Meanwhile, Ross’ TV parents, Brown and Watson, were seen filming at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and along Spring Garden Street, which is adjacent to the art museum.

While the Pearson family members originally hailed from Pittsburgh, they later scattered on both the East and West Coast in New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles. But as fans found out at the end of last season, newly crowned city councilman Randall will relocate his family from their posh New Jersey home to Philadelphia, the hometown of his late father, William (Ron Cephas Jones), in Season 4.

In an interview with TV Line, Brown said the transition to the new city will be is “tough” on Randall and Beth’s daughters, Tess (Eris Baker) Annie (Faithe Herman) and Deja, and that they will have some acclimating to do.

“Going to a new school, meeting new people,” Watson added. “The house is smaller than what we’re used to.”

Brown explained that because he is a councilman, Randall goes out of his way to make a connection to the people in his new community. But he warned that there may be some issues down the line.

“He’s really excited to be a neighbor and to be a good councilman and to form relationships with the people he’s supposed to be representing,” Brown said. “There may be things that happen in the future where there could be some potential hiccups, but we start off in a good place.”

In addition to the Randall Pearson family, there will be another Philly sighting on This Is Us. As The Inquisitr reported, a major casting announcement revealed that Philadelphia native, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, has signed on in an unidentified role for the upcoming season of the NBC drama series.

This Is Us Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.