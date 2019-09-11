‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Bares Booty In Thong Bikini For NYFW Debut

Haley Kalil has just been in her very first New York Fashion Week show, and — as she put it on her Instagram page— of course she debuted in a swimsuit. On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot from the event in which she rocks a thong bikini that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photo, the former Miss Minnesota is standing indoors in front of boxes and speakers as she poses with her back to the camera, putting her derriere front and center. The model is rocking a pair of bikini bottoms in military green that comes up high on her frame, while its thong cut helps accentuate her booty. The model teamed her swimsuit bottoms with a light gray top featuring loose long sleeves and an elastic bottom that fits around her waistline. Kalil accessorized her look with a pair of modern black-framed shades, which she is wearing on the tip of her nose for the photo.

As Kalil indicated in her caption, she closed the show for REVIVAL Swimwear during New York Fashion Week, which began last Friday, September 6, and runs through this coming Saturday, September 14.

The model is wearing her red hair in a middle part and styled down in perfectly straight strands that fall down onto her back. Kalil — who is the wife of NFL player Matt Kalil, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out — is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera from over her sunglasses with her lips very slightly parted in a seductive way.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Kalil shared with her 275,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 2,300 likes in under half an hour of being posted. The same few minutes also brought in upwards of 40 comments, which will surely continue to pour in throughout the evening. Users of the social media app who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“You were awesome on that runway!!!” one user wrote, adding a string of fire emoji with the words.

“You are very beautiful and sexy in your photos,” another fan chimed in, trialing the comment with fire and red heart emoji.

“That is simply a beautiful figure in a swimsuit,” a third fan raved, following the words with a heart eyes emoji.

“I’m quite literally obsessed with you,” another user added.