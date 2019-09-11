Khloe Kardashian’s Close-Up Face Photo Slammed By Instagram

Khloe Kardashian took to social media on Wednesday to share a extreme close-up which showcased a makeup look that she did herself.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting in her Rolls Royce car as she zoomed the camera in tight on her face. Khloe’s makeup look consisted of darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a pink eye shadow that wrapped around her entire eye.

Kardashian also sported a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her plump pout to complete her glam style.

Khloe had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a sleek style behind her head and wore a pair of large diamond studded earrings. She also donned a black shirt in the photo.

The photo got a ton of comments from Kardashian’s friends, family, and loyal fans, all of which called the reality star gorgeous and gushed over her makeup look. However, not everyone was a fan of the photo. Some of Khloe’s followers called her out over the snap.

“The blur is so bad,” one fan said in the comment section, hinting that the photo may be altered.

“You can straight up see a ridiculous blur on her hairline too,” another agreed.

“Filtered by koko,” another critic commented.

“Who did the airbrushing?” one Instagram user asked.

“Close your mouth,” another comment read.

According to InStyle, Khloe recently opened up about how her makeup routine has changed since becoming a mother. The reality star says that she’s forced to do a more minimal look and get it done quickly as she has her daughter, True Thompson, to look after now.

“Since becoming a mom…this is what I do. I literally locked my…my bedroom door, so she can’t get out, so she’s kinda trapped. I had to learn how to do makeup really quickly and not do too many wet things, ’cause then once it’s wet and I have to run after her, it’s gonna set really weird and then I’m gonna look super blotchy,” Khloe stated of her new makeup mommy makeup routine.

The Inquisitr reports that Khloe Kardashian recently stepped out in Los Angeles with her best friend Malika Haqq to show off another stunning makeup look as she donned a black leather jumpsuit. Khloe wore light pink lips, a bronzed glow, and contour on her cheeks and forehead for the outing.