La La Anthony Bursts Out Of Electric Splatter Tank With Ben & Jerry’s, Instagram Is Sold

La La Anthony is back on the ‘Gram. The television personality and author took to the platform earlier today for an update that ticked boxes for color, curves, and food. What more can social media ask for.

La La’s photo showed her seated indoors and on a table. The 40-year-old was smiling for the camera as she rocked a particularly eye-catching outfit: the star was outfitted in a multicolor and electric-hued tank top flaunting a fair amount of cleavage, with a splatter effect to the color palette likely drawing the eye. La La appeared to have paired her look with matching shorts, but with so much on the table and reminder of the Go Puff food delivery service La La was acting as an influencer for, fans didn’t see too much of the lowers. Still, there was plenty else to look at.

The table La La was seated on offered quite the display. The tasty offerings included what appeared to be mini rice cakes, healthy beverages, plus some frozen goods. A tub of Halo Top ice-cream was visible, although the low-calorie brand of ice-cream appeared to have been trumped by another famous name – with two tubs of Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream visible, it looked like Anthony was in the mood for America’s well-known and much-loved B&J.

Instagram is sold. Proof of that was more than evident via the comments left, although La La’s update didn’t get past celebrities. Likes came in from pal Kim Kardashian, plus America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union. As to the fans, well, they appeared to be absolutely loving it.

“You are the baddest female on Power,” one fan wrote.

“Good picture enjoy yourself,” another said.

“Is this the munchies” was one cheeky comment.

The update may have had a promotional edge, but it didn’t seem like fans cared. Of course, comments did come in regarding the amount of food on show.

“U will eat all this…?!!” one fan asked with an alien and heart emoji.

The update itself proved popular overall, racking up over 20,000 likes in the space of five hours, with the same time frame bringing over 160 fans into the post’s comments section.

La La has made major headlines this year. The star joined Kim and Khloe Kardashian for a luxury trip to The Bahamas last month, with the social media updates showing the trip making The Inquisitr‘s headlines. This star may come with famous friends, but it looks like she’s managed to make a headline all alone today.

