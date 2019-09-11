‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strappy Lace Lingerie

Abigail Ratchford is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram, and her followers are certainly taking notice.

Two new snaps appeared on the self-proclaimed Queen of Curves’ Instagram page on Wednesday, September 11, that brought some serious heat to her page and proved hard to ignore. The duo of snaps caught the 27-year-old showing off her insane physique through the reflection of a large, illuminated mirror and using her cell phone to capture her poses.

She asked her fans to choose which snapped they liked best — one that saw her making a serious face, or one in which she was smiling. While Abigail’s 9 million followers seemed split on their favorite photo, one thing they certainly agreed on was that they loved the babe’s barely there ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

Abigail’s look in the photos consisted of a set of lingerie that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves. She sported a sexy bra that appeared to hardly contain her voluptuous assets that nearly burst out of the piece from every angle. The number was of a deep teal color that had a strappy shoulder design and a dark purple lace overlay that drew even more attention to her bare decolletage and ample cleavage — though the area hardly needed any help getting recognized.

On her lower half, the social media sensation sported a pair of matching panties that were equally as risque as her bra top, if not more. The lingerie covered only what was necessary, while its dangerously high-cut style left her toned legs completely exposed and offered a teasing glance at her curvy booty. Its strappy waistband sat high on Abigail’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and abs as she posed in the mirror.

Abigail added a pair of large statement earrings to her NSFW look, as well as a set of shiny rings for even more bling. She wore her dark tresses down, scooping them over to one side of her head so they spilled over her shoulder. She also wore a full face of makeup that consisted of a heavily lined lip, shimmering highlighter, and heavy eye shadow and mascara.

The newest addition to the Instagram model’s page was an instant hit with her millions of fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up 10,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds had already flocked to the comments section as well to shower the bombshell with compliments on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely beautiful and a perfect goddess,” one person wrote, while another said that her smile was “absolutely mesmerizing.”

“Picking a favorite out of your photos is always the hardest thing. Easier to say both,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Abigail has shown some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently wowed her hordes of fans by showing off her dangerous curves in a daring blue bodysuit that was completely sheer, sending temperatures soaring on her page.