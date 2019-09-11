‘Maxim’ Stunner Lydia Farley Flaunts Major Sideboob In NSFW Black Swimsuit

Lydia Farley may break the internet once again.

The Maxim model has been showing off her amazing figure to fans on social media since she first opened her account and so far, she’s amassed a huge following of over 387,000 on Instagram alone. Farley shares a wide variety of images on the social media platform but she’s most well-known for posing in bikinis and lingerie. It’s no secret that the model’s fans go crazy for pretty much every single photo that she posts. Her most recent share is no exception.

In the beautiful new shot, Lydia tags herself at Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona, Spain, where she appears to be vacationing. Farley stands front and center in the shot, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight while some pieces flow in the wind. She appears to be wearing just a little hint of makeup in the shot while her baby blue eyes take center stage. The model accessorizes the look with a necklace and a pair of large hoop earrings but it’s her killer figure that really has fans drooling.

In the image, Farley rocks a skimpy black one-piece that leaves little to be desired. The strappy number shows off her toned sides as well as ample amounts of cleavage and sideboob as she wears the suit tucked into her jeans. In the caption of the image, she credits Fashion Nova for the outfit, and so far, fans have gone absolutely crazy for it.

So far, the post has earned Lydia over 7,000 likes, in addition to an impressive 480-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to gush over her amazing figure while countless others let her know that they are huge fans. A few others had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“The best eyes. So gorgeous and beautiful,” one Instagrammer raved.

“U look so sexy and beautiful hot baby,” another gushed with two red heart emoji.

“You look perfect. Your smile is captivating. Have a great day,” one more chimed in with a series of emoji attached to the end.

As fans know, Lydia can rock anything that she puts on her body. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Farley posed for a short video on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. The scenery of the video was gorgeous as the model stood in the sand with the ocean at her back. In the shot, she straddled an orange ATV with a black leather seat and covered her face with a big, black helmet and a pair of goggles. Her amazing body looked as fit as ever in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a white crop top.

Not surprisingly, that photo racked up over 300 comments and 11,000 likes.