Champions League Streaker, Kinsey Wolanski, Spills Out Of Tiny Crop Top, Says It Is ‘Not A Sexy Photo’

Kinsey Wolanski is just one of those people who can’t help but look sexy in whatever she wears. On Wednesday, the Instagram model — who is best known as the Champions League streaker — took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she rocks an outfit that flatters her killer figure, though the American blond bombshell swears the photo is not a sexy one.

The snap shows Wolanski — who became an overnight internet sensation after she streaked on the field at the soccer competition final on June 1 in Madrid, Spain, as The Inquisitr previously pointed out — posing outdoors by a tree as she rocks a black crop top that features long sleeves and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her voluptuous cleavage front and center. The top cuts short just below her breasts, leaving her slender midsection and toned upper abs fully on display. As indicated by the tag she included with the photo and her caption, the crop top she has on is from Fashion Nova, a brand often promoted via social media models on their Instagram feeds.

Wolanski teamed her crop top with pair of high-rise jeans that sit just above her bellybutton, helping showcase her upper abs.

For the photo, Wolanski is looking at the camera straight-on with inquisitive eyes and a coy smile, which gives her a coquettish, yet innocent look. Her blond hair in parted in the middle and styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders, coming to rest on her chest and arms. Wolanski has on a thin layer of black eyeliner and mascara, which make her hazel eyes stand out. The photo appears to have been captured during the golden hour, suggesting by how the sunlight in hitting her tanned complexion.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Wolanski shared with her impressive 3.3 million-plus Instagram followers — had garnered more than 210,000 likes in just a couple of hours of being posted. The same short amount of time also brought in over 2,800 comments to the photo, suggesting the interactions will continue to pour in throughout the evening. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with her caption.

“Umm i am so proud of you kinsey.. you are so good at everything… and your humour kill[s] em all,” one user chimed in.

“Your face is beautiful,” another user raved.