Kendall Jenner Films Herself Completely Naked In The Bathtub

Kendall Jenner is allowing her social media followers to see her private life, and that includes what she does in the bathroom. On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filmed herself in the bathtub, and added the clips to her Instagram story.

In the videos, Kendall is seen sitting in a white bathtub completely naked. She pulls her knees in to cover up her bare chest, showing off her long stems, toned arms, and tiny frame.

Jenner wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves the fell down her back and over her shoulders. The Victoria’s Secret Angel held her phone up to the mirror to catch her nude reflection as she posed seductively for the camera. She also zoomed in and out to give her followers a peek at her cleavage.

Kendall sported a full face of makeup in the videos, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She also added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Before her sultry bathtub photos, Jenner had posted two new close-up selfies to her feed, seemingly just before sliding into the water, as the same tile from her bathroom is seen in the background. She later made one of the photos her new profile picture.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall is used to showing off her model curves, and turned heads in a tiny black dress at Fashion Week in New York earlier this week in a blazer dress with a short skirt to flaunt her long, lean legs.

Back in 2016, Jenner opened up to People Magazine about her famous figure, and hitting the gym hard before walking in some major fashion shows, such as Balmain, Chanel, and Victoria’s Secret.

“I worked out so hard for that, like, literally every single day — sometimes twice. I’d go to my trainer, then I’d go for a run a couple hours later,” Kendall dished.

“I love running outside. You can go on a run on a treadmill but it’s really not the same. I used to be the most athletic kid. I was always outside. I was super outdoorsy running around in the mud and doing that kind of stuff. I don’t do that ever [now]. You’re always like stuck inside, you’re always in a gym, or you’re always in your phone or whatever. So to actually to get outside and run outside … I enjoy it,” Kendall Jenner added of her workout routine.