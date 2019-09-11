Britney Taylor, Antonio Brown’s Rape Accuser, Plans To Meet With NFL Next Week — After Her Wedding

Antonio Brown’s rape accuser will be meeting will be meeting with investigators from the NFL next week — but not until after her wedding.

Britney Taylor, Brown’s former classmate at Central Michigan University who later became his personal trainer, claims in a federal lawsuit that Brown sexually assaulted her on a number of occasions. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the federal lawsuit outlines in graphic detail the alleged incidents.

Though alleged victims of sexual assault are traditionally not identified by media outlets, Taylor has come forward to speak about her allegations and is reportedly cooperating with investigators from the NFL. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Twitter, Taylor has plans to meet with the league shortly after her wedding this coming week.

“[She] is willing and planning to meet with the NFL next week, which is as soon as she can, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter reported. “First, Taylor is getting married.”

Schefter did not indicate what NFL investigators could be asking Taylor of what punishment they might be pursuing of Brown. It also unknown whether Brown may have tried to conceal the impending lawsuit from the New England Patriots, which could lead the team to void his contract.

Antonio Brown has denied the allegations, saying that he and Taylor had a consensual relationship. Reports indicated that he plans to counter-sue Taylor for defamation, though it was not clear if this suit has been filed.

On Tuesday, shortly after the first reports of the rape lawsuit, Britney Taylor issued a statement saying that it was an “incredibly difficult decision” to come forward.

“I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault,” she said in a statement released by her lawyer, Darren Heitner. “Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape. I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy.”

It is not yet clear what discipline Antonio Brown could face from the NFL. Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league have wide latitude to dole out punishments for players who get into off-the-field problems, even when they are not convicted of crimes.

Reporter: Anything to say about the Antonio Brown allegations? Tom Brady: “No.” Reporter: Not a word? Brady: “Didn’t I just say that?” pic.twitter.com/nbarHSVfKS — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 11, 2019

The allegations seem to be causing some consternation within the New England Patriots team. On Wednesday, both head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady fielded questions about the allegations but would not answer.