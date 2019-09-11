Sofia Jamora Is Uncensored And X-Rated In Bikini Bottoms Video Racking Up Insane Views

Sofia Jamora’s recent social media activity is getting noticed. A video of the model and Instagram sensation managed to rack up over 100,000 views in the space of one hour, with a photo of the same look currently sitting at 200,000 likes. The bombshell may best be known for taking to social media in sizzling swimwear displays, but Sofia has been doing some runway-walking. Sofia’s past two Instagram updates have seen her strut her stuff on Pretty Little Thing’s catwalk, although there’s no denying that the content landing on Sofia’s feed was NSFW.

Sofia’s Instagram video showed her sashaying down the runway in an outfit that was officially X-rated. The blonde was seen flaunting her famous curves in a pair of black bikini briefs with little else in the way of clothing bar a sheer mesh outer layer that just about formed a dress. Footage showed Sofia bravely baring her chest in an uncensored manner, although modern-day fashion is now past the point of considering a full cleavage display inappropriate.

The model appeared in a pretty eye-popping way as she walked the purple runway, with the camera briefly zooming in on her beautiful face — fans got an eyeful of the star’s chest here. Of course, being a runway show, Sofia was also filmed from behind as she walked back down the strip, with this part of the footage revealing a cheeky thong finish to the briefs.

Of course, Sofia’s affiliation with Pretty Little Thing doesn’t come out of the blue. A recent Instagram image of the model rocking a skimpy and green pair of bikini briefs saw her act as an influencer for the affordable clothing brand. Sofia comes with no official brand partnerships to her name, though. Unlike Aussie model Tarsha Whitmore’s bio announcement as an ambassador for Oh Polly, Jamora’s Instagram bio officially states her to be a “free agent.”

Nonetheless, Sofia appears to be a regular influencer. The model has given brand shout-outs to labels including Tiger Mist, but a quick scroll through her feed suggests the star to have a particular penchant for Pretty Little Thing.

Instagram seems to be gripped by models and the brands they help front. Australian swimwear and lingerie face Abby Dowse is a lover of Fashion Nova, as is Playboy model Sara Underwood. Meanwhile, heavyweights like Lindsey Pelas promote sports-centric brands such as 1st Phorm. August did see Sofia name-drop famous brand Revolve, though, per The Inquisitr.

Sofia has 2.6 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this beauty should follow her account.