Kaitlynn Carter Gives Interview With Miley Cyrus Upstairs, Couple Gets Domestic

Miley Cyrus crashed a morning interview Kaitlynn Carter was giving at their shared hotel.

Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus are making no efforts to hide just how serious their relationship is getting. The couple has been making the rounds at New York Fashion Week — sometimes together, sometimes apart — and it turns out that they’ve been sharing a hotel room in Greenwich.

A reporter for Women’s Wear Daily was lucky enough to witness a domestic exchange between the star of The Hills: New Beginnings and one of the biggest pop stars in the world. On Tuesday morning, Kaitlynn was chatting with reporter Leigh Nordstrom as she prepared to attend the Vera Wang show. Kaitlynn was reportedly doing her makeup while wearing black pants and a lacy white bra as she conducted the interview, which touched on the style blogger’s history with NYFW and her personal style. However, what stands out are Kaitlynn’s actions during the interview.

At one point during the interview, Kaitlynn treks upstairs to the bedroom to ask Miley for her opinion on a Chanel bag. Around the same time, Miley’s beloved pet pooch Bean pops up after being let into the room by a dog walker. Miley herself makes an appearance soon after, casually greeting Kaitlynn’s interviewer before joining her rumored girlfriend in the bathroom. Nordstrom describes the young women’s interactions as “incredibly relaxed, casual and domestic.”

Life is much more different for Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter when they go out in public, as that relaxed domesticity is replaced by flashing lights and shouted questions about their relationship. However, this hasn’t made them shy away from spending time together outside of the comfort of their homes and hotel rooms. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple recently enjoyed a date night out on the town in NYC. They’ve also been spotted packing on the PDA at The Soho House in West Hollywood.

Earlier this month, a source told People that Miley and Kaitlynn have already moved into together. This news came just weeks after it was revealed that Miley and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, were divorcing, and exactly a month after Kaitlynn and Brody Jenner were respectively calling it quits. During her Women’s Wear Daily interview, Kaitlynn wasn’t asked whether it’s true that she and Miley are shacking up, but the two did act like a couple that was comfortable living together. Miley reportedly asked Kaitlynn where her room key was, and she made a joke about potentially abandoning her girlfriend to spend time with other people.

“You don’t know if I’ll be here when you get back — maybe I’ll be having lunch with some of my friends,” Miley said.

However, since the couple’s NYC date took place hours after the interview, Kaitlynn Carter clearly didn’t have anything to worry about.