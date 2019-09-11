Mugshot of Todd W. Barrick, Jr. Goes Viral Due To Resemblance To Bryan Cranston’s ‘Breaking Bad’ Character

Police in Galesburg, Illinois, are looking for a suspect named Todd W. Barrick Jr., and they thought sharing his mugshot to their Facebook page might prompt someone to reveal his whereabouts. This particular mugshot is now going viral since many think the suspect resembles someone else — Bryan Cranston’s character of Walter White from Breaking Bad.

The Facebook post was initially shared a week ago on the Galesburg Police Department social media page. The post shared a handful of mugshots and suspect names, including that of the 50-year-old Barrick. He is apparently wanted for violating his probation.

It didn’t take long for the comparisons to Cranston’s Breaking Bad character to pop up in the comment section of the post.

“They lookin for Tuco and Walter White,” noted one person.

“Wow the resemblance though.Lol.” replied another to that comment.

Several others noted that the resemblance seemed rather unbelievable. In addition, a handful of Breaking Bad and Walter White memes were scattered throughout the comment section.

The comments also included some references to “Heisenberg,” White’s pseudonym in Breaking Bad. Others joked that he’s in hiding until he can see El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and find out what Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman character has been up to lately.

The Inquisitr recently noted that the movie referenced in the comments will hit Netflix in October. El Camino is supposed to follow Pinkman years after what viewers last saw of him, and plot points have been kept quite secret.

“This new Breaking Bad movie looks like it s*cks!” joked one person who noticed the resemblance.

“Pretty sure I saw the bald guy in a R.V. with a skinny looking guy,” quipped another person who garnered several laughing emoji in response to that one.

According to ABC News, Barrick is wanted for a probation violation in relation to drug possession — that would happen to sync quite smoothly with the premise of Breaking Bad. So far, it seems that Barrick has managed to evade being arrested again.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that a mugshot has gone viral for how the suspect looked. A while back, as The Inquisitr detailed, Jeremy Meeks became quite the online sensation when his photo captured attention. In fact, Meeks went on to do some modeling and even have a romantic relationship with Chloe Green, the Topshop heiress, as a result of the fame his mugshot brought him.

It seems quite unlikely that Todd W. Barrick Jr.’s mugshot will lead to the same kind of fame for him. If AMC ever needed a twin or stand-in for Bryan Cranston’s Breaking Bad character of Walter White, he might be a fit, but it sounds as if he might not exactly be available.