‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns In New Makeup-Free Post

Thylane Blondeau is turning heads on social media once again.

As those who follow the bombshell on Instagram know, Thylane is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in a number of sexy outfits. The stunner also proves that she looks gorgeous while going casual as well, since she regularly posts makeup-free photos that let her true beauty shine through. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Blondeau stuns without a stitch of makeup.

In the beautiful new image, Blondeau sits outside and looks directly into the camera. She wears her long, brunette tresses slicked back behind her ears while she rests one hand against her head and the other across her lap. The bombshell goes makeup-free in the photo and proves that she is just as beautiful without any makeup as she is with a face full of it.

While clad in a black, white, and yellow tie-dye sweatshirt, Blondeau rocks a pair of shorts on the bottom. She accessorizes the look with a long silver necklace, and her baby blue eyes take center stage in the shot. The model tags herself at Circa LA, and since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 24,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments.

Many fans took to the photo to let Blondeau know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her makeup-free face. A few others simply dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans.

“Omg! So beautiful,” one follower commented on the photo.

“You’re so pretty!” another Instagram user raved.

“Beautiful angel,” one more chimed in with a heart and angel emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model showed off her world-famous figure during an outing on the beach. In the stunning set of photos that was posted on a media outlet, the brunette beauty was photographed soaking up some rays in the Caribbean island of Saint-Barthélemy. She was there with her boyfriend, Milane Meritte, and she put on an incredibly sexy display as she hit the beach and went for a swim.

Loading...

In the photos that were shared, the model went makeup-free once again, wearing her long, dark locks slicked back and wet after having taken a dip in the ocean water. The bombshell had her picture-perfect figure on full display in a sexy mismatched bikini.

One thing is for sure — Blondeau looks amazing in just about anything she rocks.