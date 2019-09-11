NFL Rumors: Allegheny County DA Investigating Antonio Brown Rape Allegation As Potential Suspension Looms

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has announced that it is investigating a rape allegation against New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown, a move that comes as a potential suspension could loom for the All-Pro wide receiver.

As The Associated Press reported, the District Attorney Stephen Zappala said his office is following up on a federal lawsuit filed against Brown claiming that he sexually assaulted a former trainer. Zappala did not offer many details, but made it sound as if it were protocol for the office to follow up on such complaints.

“When something’s filed, and alleges a crime was committed, we take a look at it,” Zappala said.

As The Inquisitr reported, Brown was accused of rape by a woman who identified herself as Britney Taylor, who worked as Brown’s personal trainer for years after the two met as students at Central Michigan University. The lawsuit contained details of the alleged sexual assaults.

“Brown exposed himself and kissed [her] without her consent. Later that month, Brown, while positioned behind her, began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back,” the lawsuit read.

Taylor claimed that she was sexually assaulted twice, once at Brown’s home in Pittsburgh and the second in his home in Florida. Taylor claimed that she had text messages that would provide evidence of the incidents. Brown has contested the charges, saying the two only had a consensual relationship. Reports indicate that he plans to file a counter-suit against Taylor.

It’s not clear what discipline Antonio Brown could face from the NFL, which has wide latitude to suspend players for conduct off the field. On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported on Twitter that the league is investigation the allegations against Brown.

The New England Patriots have also come under scrutiny for their signing of Brown and whether they knew of the allegation when he was picked up on Saturday afternoon. Brown had been released by the Oakland Raiders after a series of outbursts ended with Brown taking to Instagram to ask for his release.

Loading...

Antonio Brown, in temporary jersey No. 1, loosens up. pic.twitter.com/zHnpUsF14K — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 11, 2019

It does not appear that Brown is facing any immediate discipline from the New England Patriots, as he was seen on the practice field on Wednesday. While Brown signed too late to be eligible to play in New England’s Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he is expected to be on the field next week when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins.