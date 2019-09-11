New Poll Shows Elizabeth Warren In A Dead Heat With Front-Runner Joe Biden

The poll is one of few that have threatened Biden's front-runner status.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has enjoyed the benefits of a steady climb in the polls since her widely praised performance during the second Democratic primary debate, received another political polling gift on Wednesday, according to The Week.

In a brand new Economist/YouGov poll, numbers indicated that Warren has managed to tie former Vice President Joe Biden — a feat previously unattainable by the large field of Democratic candidates, including top-tier names.

The two leading candidates were tied at 26 percent, marking one of the first real threats to Biden’s seemingly untouchable front-runner status in a vast majority of polls.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in August, Biden saw his first scare in polling data after a bombshell survey from Monmouth University showed the front-runner taking a 13-point nosedive and had Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders beating Biden by a percentage point.

Biden’s campaign was quick to write off the Monmouth poll, which was in stark contrast to most other nationally recognized polls released that week.

Their director of polling data for Monmouth University, Patrick Murray, later released a statement echoing Biden’s campaign team’s claims that the poll was an “outlier,” and while rare, it apparently occasionally happens in the business.

“It occurs very infrequently, but every pollster who has been in this business a while recognizes that outliers happen,” Murray said. “This appears to be one of those instances.”

The Economist/YouGov poll released on Wednesday spells potential trouble for Sanders, who has for the most part battled with Warren in other polls for the 2nd-place position. The Economist/YouGov poll has Sanders 10 points behind Warren and Biden, at 16 percent. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and California Sen. Kamala Harris both tied for 3rd place at 6 percent.

The remaining Democratic candidates are all at 2 percent or below.

Loading...

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

While Biden’s campaign team might not like the results of a poll showing him tied with anyone else, the 76-year-old candidate has dominated in recent hypothetical public polls that show him clearly beating President Donald Trump in the general election.

Per The Inquisitr, Biden has beaten Trump in 20 straight public polls, with the latest giving him a staggering 15-point win over the sitting president. In 2012, which was the last presidential election where an incumbent president faced a serious threat from the opposing party, the incumbent won all but five of early polling data out of a total of 19 polls.

The 15-point victory marks Biden’s second-largest lead over Trump, only topped by a recent Quinnipiac poll which showed the former vice president winning by 16 points.