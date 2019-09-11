Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Miniskirt & Low-Cut Top In Latest Update

Kara Del Toro looked amazing in her latest Instagram update. It appears from her most recent posts that she has been in New York City for the past couple of days for New York Fashion Week. On Wednesday, she uploaded a photo in which she looked like million bucks as she strutted her stuff on the runway at the event.

In the snap, Kara was wearing an outfit from Jessie James Decker’s fashion line, Kittenish. The outfit included a miniskirt and a matching jacket with a black-and-white paisley design. The skirt featured fringe to add a feminine vibe to the outfit. Kara wore a black top with a plunging neckline with the set, which put her cleavage on display. The classy outfit looked chic, comfortable and sexy. She wore her hair down in loose waves and looked stunning with a face full of flawless makeup.

In the caption, Kara said that she was modeling an outfit that was a part of Jessie James Decker’s new fall line.

Fans gushed over how pretty the model looked.

“Omg u look SO pretty!” one admirer wrote.

You looked amazing!” said another.

“You look extremely gorgeous in this pic,” one fan told Kara.

There aren’t too many times that Kara does not look gorgeous. One look at the beauty’s Instagram page tells the story of a model that is living her best life.

Aside from the Kittenish collection, Kara also frequently models for BooHoo fashions.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kara also doesn’t mind showing off some skin in some of her photos. In fact, some of her bikini shots are some of her most popular.

Kara became popular after she starred in a Carl’s Jr. commercial in 2015. She was one of several gorgeous models seen playing volleyball as well as eating hamburgers.

One might not always associate models with eating hamburgers, but Kara admitted in an interview with Fox News that she did not always eat healthy.

“I should be better, but I kinda eat whatever I want,” she said, adding that she did actually eat burgers and pizza.

She also said that if she had a swimsuit photoshoot coming up, she would make sure to work out more to avoid putting on any additional pounds. From the looks of it, she is doing a great job on keeping those pounds off.

Fans wanting to stay up to date with the model can follow her Instagram account.