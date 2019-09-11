Farrah Abraham Dishes On Jenelle Evans’ Makeup Launch: ‘She Put Together A Great Event’

Recently, Jenelle Evans launched her makeup line in New York. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham was in attendance at the launch party. Now, the former Teen Mom OG star is speaking out to Radar Online about the event and dishing some details about the makeup launch party.

“We were so happy we got to check out Jenelle’s eyebrow kit. She put together a great event,” Farrah said, talking about going to the event with her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia.

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was at the event as well and Farrah dished on David, noting that he was on his “best behavior.” She called the event “nice” and “cordial.”

Farrah also dished on Jenelle and David’s relationship, noting that the couple looked like they were “supportive” toward each other.

“I do see they are coming together. It’s not like they were arguing. As human beings, their body language was very supportive towards one another and I am happy to see that. I support that. Relationships aren’t easy.”

The couple made headlines earlier this year when David allegedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget, after it nipped at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. Following the incident, Jenelle and David’s children were removed from their care. The couple spent weeks in and out of court trying to regain custody of their kids and before the Fourth of July, the children were returned to their care.

Following the incident, MTV cut ties with Jenelle and she was not filmed for the new season of Teen Mom 2. In regards to the dog incident, Farrah made it clear that she did not support it.

“I understand that might be a sensitive situation, I’m not about animal abandonment or abuse or anything like that. I don’t agree with that, but this is an event and I wasn’t going to go there. I’m sure she’s affected by that.”

Farrah Abraham is best known for appearing on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom OG. Like Jenelle, she was first introduced to audiences on her episode of 16 and Pregnant. However, both women appeared on different seasons of the show.

Farrah shared her story on Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade before she left the show. Following her exit, Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd joined the cast. Bristol left the show after only one season. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah has teased coming back to the show. However, while is appears she could be open to going back to the show, there is no indication that she will return.

Fans can tune in to the all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday nights on MTV.