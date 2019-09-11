‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Phyllis Tricks Zoe

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, September 11, brings new details about the drugged drink at the opening of The Grand Phoenix Hotel as Paul works to get to the bottom of the issue. Plus, Phyllis tricks Zoe into confessing, Devon and Elena share the love, and Summer and Kyle rehash their unexpected kiss.

Paul (Doug Davidson) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) interrogated Theo (Tyler Johnson) about the incident again even though he answered their questions the evening before. Theo mentioned that they should find Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) because she suddenly stopped answering his texts. However, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) managed to get to Zoe first, and she tricked the younger woman into confessing. Zoe explained that Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo blew up her life, and now she got payback. Plus, Summer (Hunter King) got on Zoe’s wrong side, too, and Zoe thought it was so funny to watch everybody under the influence of the drugs. She finally got her revenge.

Zoe didn’t realize that Phyllis recorded her entire confession secretly. Later Phyllis listened to the recording and noted that she got Zoe. When Phyllis tried to call Abby (Melissa Ordway) to tell her the news, Abby pushed Phyllis straight to voicemail. Abby said, “not today Phyllis” when she probably should have picked up given the story she had to tell her.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) was worried about all the cancellations that came pouring in for The Grand Phoenix Hotel after the fiasco made headlines in Genoa City. However, the Phoenix will rise from the ashes — or something.

Meanwhile, Summer apologized to Kyle for kissing him, and she worried about Lola’s (Sasha Calle) reaction to the whole thing. However, Lola is not mad about it, and Kyle reassured Summer that they are okay. Still, Summer felt terrible even though the entire thing occurred while she was under the influence of a drug she didn’t mean to take.

Finally, Elean (Brytni Sarpy) checked on Nate (Sean Dominic), who felt fine. Later, Devon (Bryton James) told Elena he worried he would die from the panic attack. She explained how the Molly interacted with his prescribed medication to raise both his heart rate and his blood pressure. Devon said he saw Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) during the scary episode. Elena told Devon that she loved him, and they shared a passionate kiss. She gave her boyfriend a clean bill of health, even though his heart still beat quickly. The Inquisitr reported that soon Devon will open up to Mariah (Camryn Grimes).