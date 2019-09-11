Find Out If Kelly Dodd Is Really Engaged To New Boyfriend Rick Leventhal After Wedding Date Comment

Kelly Dodd told a fan on Instagram that she and Rick Leventhal would wed on October 10 of next year.

Kelly Dodd may have announced a wedding date earlier this week on Instagram but is the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member already engaged to her new boyfriend, Rick Leventhal of Fox News?

According to a report from Us Weekly on September 11, the answer to that question is “no.”

While 43-year-old Dodd has not confirmed the current status of her relationship, either to confirm or deny she and Leventhal are engaged, a source told the magazine that the new couple has not yet taken that step.

As fans on Instagram may have seen, Dodd shared a photo of herself and Leventhal on her page days ago. After seeing that a fan had called Leventhal the “perfect” man, she replied by seemingly announcing that she and Leventhal were planning to tie the knot.

“We are getting married 10/10/2020,” she wrote.

Ever since confirming their relationship in mid-August, Dodd has been chronicling her whirlwind romance with Leventhal on her Instagram page with photos and videos of the two of them together. In one, she was heard yelling about her breakup with ex-boyfriend Brian Reagan and telling her friends that the universe was trying to tell her something.

A short time later, as The Inquisitr reported, Dodd gushed over her newscaster boyfriend as he covered Hurricane Dorian from Puerto Rico. Dodd also showcased images of the two of them together in London last month, where she labeled Leventhal her “prince” and said she was “one lucky girl.”

Since going public with their relationship, Dodd and Leventhal have been traveling the world together and were most recently spotted enjoying time in Italy.

Last week, before receiving a couple of pricey Louis Vuitton gifts from Leventhal, Dodd thanked him for their love affair, said he’s been amazing throughout their first several weeks together, and made her feel very “lucky.”

Just before going public with Leventhal, Dodd spoke highly about her former boyfriend, Reagan, and said that they love to spend time with one another and love to get their families together.

“We have a modern family,” she told Us Weekly of Reagan on August 7. “My daughter loves him and I love his son. There’s just so many benefits.”

Dodd and Reagan began dating at the end of last year.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.