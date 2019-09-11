Britney Spears Lights Up Hawaii In Scandalous Yellow Bikini

Britney Spears is a total beach bunny in her latest set of photos. Daily Mail reports that the singer was snapped by the paparazzi as she soaked up some sun in a skimpy little bikini in Hawaii on Wednesday.

In the photos, Britney is seen rocking a teeny-tiny yellow bikini that boasted a classic triangle top and low-hanging bottoms that dipped dangerously below her hips and showcased her tattoos. The swimwear included a metal accent in the front, and showed off the singer’s ample cleavage and sideboob in the process.

The sexy suit also put Spears’ long, lean legs, flat tummy, toned arms, and curvy backside on full display as she frolicked on the beach with her family.

Britney accessorized her beach look with a pair of dark sunglasses and a white sunhat. She was seen smiling as she walked out into the water. Her newly-dyed dark hair was pulled back into a low ponytail, and she sported a minimal makeup look, which included pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips.

It seems yellow bikinis have been a favorite of Britney’s as of late. The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that the pop princess took to Instagram to share a set of photos of herself rocking a different yellow two-piece, which tied at the sides, as she lounged by a hot tub while still sporting her usual blonde locks.

Recently, Britney has been going through a rough time. Us Weekly reports that the singer lost time with her sons, Sean and Jayden, after her father, Jamie Spears, was accused of child abuse against the oldest boy.

Britney’s former husband, Kevin Federline, reportedly filed a police report against Jamie and was granted 70 percent custody of the boys.

“Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston. Fortunately, Britney did the right thing and took her boys to safety and away from her father. The whole incident was very upsetting to her and her boys. Kevin was and still is furious,” a source told the outlet.

Loading...

“Britney’s mental condition before the incident was fragile at best,” one insider stated, revealing that the singer is now very upset with her dad.

“Her biggest fear has always been losing custody of her boys, and now she feels that Jamie may have put her in jeopardy as a result of his actions,” another source revealed of Britney Spears’ mindset following the incident.