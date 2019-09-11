Jordyn Woods’ Spilling Satin Micro Dress Is So Tiny, It Should Be Illegal

Jordyn Woods has put her curves on display – big time. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner is known for fitting her killer body into tiny outfits, with the 21-year-old’s latest Instagram update being living proof. Jordyn may spend much of her time in athleisurewear as she promotes her popular SECNDNTURE apparel line, but not all looks from this star come as a leggings getup.

On Wednesday, Jordyn updated her Instagram. The photo showed the model shot in semi-profile as she stood in an elegant-looking bathroom with black-tiled walls and an indoor plant. Serene as the backdrop was, it was getting heated up by Jordyn’s super-sexy outfit. The star fitted her fit and curvy frame into a micro dress that may well be the tiniest one she’s ever worn – with the amount of cleavage on show and a skin-tight finish that flaunted the model’s rear, this number was a risky one. Of course, Jordyn comes as a pro in the tiny outfits department, with her figure looking perfect in the dress. Ruched details on the satin fabrics further drew the eye to Jordyn’s curves, although there’s no denying that the finish was somewhat eye-popping.

Jordyn posed for the camera with her hands holding her long braided hair. She delivered a piercing gaze, a glam feel, and a caption that seemed to suggest that her bold updates aren’t going anywhere.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 127,000 likes in just 50 minutes. The same time frame brought over 1,400 fans into the post’s comments section.

Jordyn’s profile has been on the up this year. The star’s February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson mostly feels like old news for fans, although the issue hasn’t been forgotten. This summer saw Jordyn open up on the ordeal from her side. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Jordyn aired her views.

“I don’t believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion. I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me. Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But sh*t happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”

Jordyn was alienated from 22-year-old Kylie, although Jordyn seems to have struck up a new friendship. Several social media updates have seen the model team up with rapper Megan Thee Stallion lately. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the two took to Instagram in swimsuits last month.