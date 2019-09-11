Carrie Underwood Rocks Out In San Diego Before Heading To Los Angeles For Her ‘Cry Pretty 360’ Tour

Following what Carrie Underwood called a “mini hiatus,” the celebrated country singer was back in concert in San Diego after a summer away from her “Cry Pretty 360” tour. Before she hit the stage at the Pechanga Arena, the American Idol winner spent quite a bit of time rehearsing in the Southern California hot spot, according to The Inquisitr on September 11.

The source revealed some of her onstage looks for her tour engagements going forward. In particular, the first in the pack of four photos was worthy of a mention. Her “holey net pants” was paired with “seriously short bedazzled shorts.” The costume also gave “a nod to her country music roots [with] white fringe along both sleeves.”

After a number of fans from among her 9 million Instagram followers checked out the earlier upload, many returned to her social media account for a super sweet montage from San Diego, including opening night. She thanked America’s Finest City for its great weather, and she told the people who live there that they “rock.”

A number of clips followed those words of praise in which Carrie’s sets were featured. One in particular made a big splash since water was involved as several fountains splashed as she sang. After the show, the country singer raised a glass of Champagne to thank all the people who were there supporting her during the performance

Throughout the short social media video, the dynamic performer sang her hit, “Southbound,” which seemed appropriate given the most current destination for her Cry Baby 360 tour.

“You were fantastic. I love u Carrie. I also saw your last tour when you came to San Diego 2 years ago. Your my role model Carrie. I’m a big country girl,” said one enthusiastic fan.

“Great meeting you at the meet and great and thank you for taking the time with us. Show was amazing!!!” stated another follower.

“Can’t wait for the Nashville show!!????” remarked a third fan.

“What an amazing show!!! Thank you, we had a blast and I have no voice from singing along with the best!” commented yet another admirer.

Following the concert, the blonde bombshell was also struggling with her voice. After her last word on the subject, who was to call San Diego “awesome,” this top talent was likely going to need to rest her vocal cords until her next performance.

Carrie Underwood will be on stage at the massive Staples Center in Los Angeles for the “Cry Pretty 360” tour on September 12.