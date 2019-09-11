Joe Giudice Reportedly Looks ‘Sickly,’ Has Lost 80 Pounds After Stint In Detention

Joe Giudice appeared in court on September 11 for a hearing over his deportation appeal, and witnesses in the courtroom say that the former star of Real Housewives of New Jersey looks like detention is taking a toll on his health.

According to sources who spoke to Radar Online, Joe has lost a ton of weight and doesn’t look like his former healthy self any longer after staying in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Pennsylvania.

“He lost so much weight, about 80 pounds,” the source said. “He looks sickly, and sad.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, conditions in the Clinton County Correctional Facility in McElhattan, Pennsylvania, are so bad that Joe reportedly wants to accept deportation if his appeal is denied after Wednesday’s hearing.

“It’s been horrible, and he doesn’t want to rot away there any longer. The moment he is denied, he said he will pull his appeal and get ready to go to Italy,” a source said.

Joe has been in custody at the ICE facility for months since being transferred there after serving his three-year sentence for fraud. A judge ordered that Joe be deported after completing his sentence, and the former reality star has been fighting the judgment ever since.

The hearing on Wednesday was attended by Joe’s family, including his mother Filomena and his brother Peter.

In court, Joe’s lawyer argued that the felon should be released awaiting his appeal because he wasn’t a flight risk, but the prosecutor argued that he should remain behind bars.

“Given his sentence, 41 months in prison, 2 years of supervised release that led him to immigration custody, he is a flight risk and a danger to society,” the prosecutor said. “He has numerous interactions with police. He has a family here and there is reason to believe that he won’t turn himself in to ICE custody if he is ordered deported.”

Joe’s wife Teresa Giudice appeared in court as well, though she stayed away from Joe’s clan and didn’t appear to speak to them while in court. According to a source, she stayed on her side of the room and arrived separately from the rest of Joe’s support group.

Teresa has reportedly said that if Joe is deported, she will divorce him. In recent weeks, she has faced criticism after appearing to be having a good time partying with other men and not wearing her wedding ring. Friends say that she is just trying to make the best of a bad situation, but critics accuse the reality star of not being supportive of her husband.