Scheana Marie and DeMario Jackson Prompt Dating Rumors With Disneyland Outing

Are the reality stars an item?

Are Scheana Marie and DeMario Jackson a couple?

Just weeks after the Vanderpump Rules star was caught kissing former Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes, she and DeMario, who also starred on the ABC dating show, stepped out at Disneyland, where they appeared to be enjoying some one-on-one time with each other.

On September 11, TMZ shared photos of Scheana and DeMario canoodling with one another at the amusement park in Anaheim, California and said the potential couple was showing off some “pretty significant PDA” as they rode rides with a few of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, and Jesse Montana.

In photos, Scheana was seen wearing a pair of black leggings with a matching sports bra and a white shirt tied around her waist. Meanwhile, her potential new flame, DeMario, wore a Raptors jersey and a pair of black Adidas sweat pants. As for their body language, Scheana appeared to be quite comfortable with her fellow reality star as he draped his arms around her shoulders on a number of different occasions.

According to TMZ, DeMario was previously linked to former Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios, who he took to Disneyland a couple of years ago. However, after appearing to be interested in one another during the outing, TMZ was informed that they were nothing more than friends.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana appeared on the Housewives and Vanderpump podcast last month, where she opened up about her rumored romance with Robby, who she was initially linked to last year after her split from Robert Parks-Valletta at the end of 2017.

“Honestly, we’ve always been friends,” Scheana explained, according to a report from the International Business Times. “We kiss and make out, but, like, have never gone past that.”

Months prior, during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Robby said that while Scheana previously accused him of ghosting her after their 2018 romance, they actually lost touch because they are both stubborn when it comes to making the first move. That said, after learning Scheana felt ghosted by him, he reached out and offered an apology to her in an effort to even out the playing field.

“We’re back talking, friends again,” he confirmed.

As for the possible romance between Scheana and DeMario, neither party has confirmed a thing.

Scheana and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.