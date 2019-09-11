Stassie Karanikolaou’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Fans seemed to believe that her caption may have been hinting at a pregnancy.

Fans of Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou think that her latest Instagram post may be hinting at a pregnancy.

In the Instagram post, the Good American model posed in a tiny, black cropped top and a pair of light-wash, high-waisted jeans. Her killer curves and toned abs were on full display. The stunner paired the look with a gold watch, gold hoop earrings, a small black purse, and sneakers. Stassie styled her long blonde hair in loose waves and opted to wear subtle makeup, enhancing her gorgeous features.

In the caption, the social media mogul revealed she just received some exciting news.

In the comments section, fans were quick to speculate that either Stassie or her best friend Kylie Jenner was expecting.

“You’re pregnant?” wrote a follower.

“She’s pregnant?” guessed another.

“Kylie’s pregnant again,” commented a fan.

“Kylie’s pregnant??” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Stassie has not yet responded to the pregnancy rumors.

This is not the first time rumors circulated that Stassie was going to have a baby. As reported by The Inquisitr, the blond beauty uploaded a selfie on Instagram in August that sent fans into a tizzy. The snap shows Stassie in a form-fitting, strawberry-patterned dress. Fans seemed to be fixated on the 22-year-old’s small midsection. Many agreed with a commenter who wrote that they believed Stassie was pregnant.

“That’s the first thing that came to my head omg,” said a fan.

“Me too!! I thought the same thing too,” replied another, adding a shocked-face emoji to the comment.

It isn’t uncommon for fans to scrutinize Stassie’s Instagram photos. According to Insider, the model was accused of photoshopping her images in July. In particular, critics took issue with a sexy snap of her and Kylie in matching, figure-hugging velvet dresses. Followers believed that both of the young women’s figures had been heavily edited, pointing out that the image looked distorted and blurry.

“Can’t handle these photo shops lately. You two are beautiful regardless. Quit editing the photos for real,” said a commenter.

The publication noted that Stassie was also put on blast for a bikini picture taken in Turks and Caicos.

“Stass I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered,” wrote an Instagram user.

Stassie responded that she did not photoshop the post.

Kylie also defended her friend.

“Leave her thick thighs and phat p**** out of this!!!!!!” said the billionaire.

To see more of Stassie, be sure to follow her Instagram account.