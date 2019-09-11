Ex ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Exposes Chest On Instagram And The Slamming Is Out Of Control

Jenelle Evans has suited up. The former Teen Mom 2 star has officially launched her JE Cosmetics line, with a photocall showcasing her look now posted to Instagram. Jenelle posted three photos in the past day, although the most recent one seems to have generated the biggest stir. The 27-year-old had opted for a shirtless pantsuit, although there’s no denying that the chest exposure may well have been the first thing to hit fans.

Jenelle’s photo showed her shot somewhere between full-frontal and semi-profile as she smiled confidently for the camera. The star had opted for a bold shade of red for her blazer and matching pants, with other photos also showing the mother of three to have paired her ensemble with classy and strappy black sandals. The shirtless and braless look seems to have attracted some major slamming, though.

One of the most upvoted comments sent Jenelle plenty of shade.

“Jacket isn’t fitted well. If you buy off the rack you should get it tailored”

Another popular remark seemed to have honed in on the chest exposure, with this user appearing to have opted out of delivering their negativity gently.

“Is this a boob kit or a brow kit. Whoever your PR person is should be fired. What’s even the product?”

“Red looks so good…just not on your babes” was a comment racking up 78 likes.

“You either need a new stylist or you need to hire someone to style you because you always look a mess,” one fan told the star.

Elsewhere, comments seemed to come in over a wonky-looking eyebrow, with fans not quite sure what to make of it.

There was also a fair amount of backlash over the amount of chest on show.

“Classy with no shirt on,” one user said.

“You forgot to put on your blouse,” another added.

Fortunately, for Jenelle, not all comments were damning in nature, but responses praising the star did not garner many upvotes. Jenelle herself has seemed in good spirits as she launches JE Cosmetics, though. The star’s business venture will see her join the list of other Teen Mom faces who have gone down the entrepreneurial route. Kailyn Lowry has a haircare brand, with Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney running their own Things That Matter lifestyle brand. Also doing well are Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer with their Itzy Ritzy collaboration.

Jenelle left Teen Mom 2 earlier this year following a high-profile allegation that husband David Eason had shot and killed the family dog. As The Inquisitr recently reported, though, Jenelle claims that she wasn’t fired. Fans wishing to see more of Jenelle should follow her Instagram.