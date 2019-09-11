Brunette Bombshell Nina Serebrova Lets It All Hang Out In Racy Bikini

Nina Serebrova appears to be having the time of her life during her Greece getaway. Over the past several days, the brunette beauty has shared many photos in which she is seen relaxing and generally having a good time while on vacation. Those snaps often include her wearing very little, showing off her fabulous figure. On Wednesday, she continued that trend, uploading two photos in which she just about fell out of a bikini.

In the post, Nina sat on a black outdoor cushion. She wore strappy black bikini with a top that featured a dangerous cutout that exposed plenty of underboob. In fact, only the top half of her breasts were covered by the sexy number. The high-cut bottoms highlighted Nina’s slim waistline, curvy hips and toned thighs. The stunner wore her long, dark hair down and her makeup looked flawlessly applied.

The first snap, taken from a side angle, showed Nina sitting on her feet. She ran one hand through her hair as it blew in the wind. She held a drink in her other hand as she closed her eyes, appearing to enjoy the sun on her face. The pose put an emphasis on her chest as well as her long, lean legs. In the second snap, Nina was on her knees facing the camera. She arched her back slightly, tilted her head back and pouted for the camera in what resulted in a steamy photo.

In the caption, Nina asked her fans which photo they preferred. Many fans agreed that both snaps were equally hot.

“Both are beautiful and perfect,” one admirer wrote.

According to the geotag, the photo was taken at the Psarou Black Villa, a luxury vacation spot that offers views of the Aegean Sea. Being in the nice weather seemed to agree with Nina, and her fans were quick to point out how amazing she looked in the snaps.

“I’ve never been more happy for a Wednesday, sexy beauty,” one follower said.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote another fan.

Loading...

Nina seems to have a thing for skimpy, strappy outfits that showcase her incredible figure. From bikinis to sexy dresses, she looks fantastic in everything she wears and she seems to know what her 2.6 million followers like to see. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she sometimes likes to pose wearing nothing at all.

Fans wanting to keep up with Nina can follow her Instagram account.