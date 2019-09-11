Kelly Ripa Flaunts Sexy Legs In Short Dress

Kelly Ripa stunned fans this week when she appeared on her morning show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, in a stunning dress, which showcased her lean legs. Kelly’s look was documented on Instagram, and fans loved it.

In the video, Ripa is seen sporting a black dress with white polka dots. The dress boasted puffy shoulders, a cinched waist, and short shirt. The garment also showcased Kelly’s toned legs, tiny waist, and curvy hips, as well as her chic style.

The blond beauty added a pair of light green heels, which she called “almond” in the video as she strolled down the hallway with her co-host Ryan Seacrest. Ryan joked that he would call the color of Kelly’s shoes “tennis ball green.”

Ripa wore her light-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in curls that fell down her back and across her shoulders. She also donned a full face of makeup for the live show, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, matching eye shadow, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Ryan matched his counterpart by sporting a pair of fitted black slacks, dark sport coat, and a black T-shirt. He added bright white sneakers on his feet and a watch on his wrist as he walked arm-in-arm with Kelly.

Of course, fans loved the video, which also showed off some highlights of Wednesday’s show, and they share their appreciation for the post in the comments.

“So lovely!” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Awesome,” another social media user stated.

“Her dress!” one fashion fanatic said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ripa made a splash on Tuesday’s show as well as she helped set a Guinness World Record for the most ballerinas standing en-pointe at the same time. Kelly wore black leggings and a baby pink wraparound blouse as well as ballet shoes while helping the women set their record.

The records continued into midweek, as the show attempted to break the record for the most double-Dutch jump-rope jumps by a dog. The black-and-white canine is seen getting some love from Seacrest in the video before the show as the American Idol host pets the animal and then gives it a warm hug with a beaming smile on his face.

Fans can see more of Kelly Ripa when Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings on CBS.