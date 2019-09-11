‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Reacts To Teddi Mellencamp’s Pregnancy News, Plans For Over-The-Top Baby Shower

Erika Jayne is excited for the first 'RHOBH' baby.

Erika Jayne is thrilled about Teddi Mellencamp’s pregnancy news.

During an interview with Us Weekly just hours after the news broke, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she was “so excited” about the upcoming arrival of Mellencamp’s third baby, which will be the first for the Los Angeles-based series.

“I’m loving watching Teddi’s journey and can’t wait to squeeze this little bundle of joy! I’m not sure if her baby shower can compete with [Andy Cohen’s] baby shower…. but we are certainly going to try!” the performer said on September 11.

Mellencamp confirmed her pregnancy earlier this morning to the magazine and said that while she conceived her first two children, 6-year-old Slate and 5-year-old Cruz, via in vitro fertilization, her third pregnancy was completely unexpected. That said, she and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, who she married in 2011, are completely over the moon about their new baby.

Mellencamp joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in 2017 for the show’s eighth season as Eileen Davidson parted ways with the series after starring on the show for three seasons. As for Jayne, she joined the cast in 2015 for Season 6.

In addition to being mom to daughter Slate and son Cruz, Mellencamp is also a stepmom to daughter Isabella, 10, who Arroyave shares with an ex.

During her own interview with Us Weekly, which The Inquisitr reported on earlier, Mellencamp said that she and Arroyave decided not to go through another round of in vitro fertilization to conceive their third child because it was extremely “brutal” on her.

Loading...

“It was so many rounds, but this time we really weren’t doing anything! I was on vacation! Just having fun with my family! It was a complete surprise. I didn’t even know I was because I didn’t have a regular cycle,” she explained to the magazine.

As for the thoughts of her two children and one stepdaughter, Mellencamp said that Isabella, Slate, and Cruz are “so excited” to be welcoming another baby into their family. In fact, as Mellencamp shared, it was her son Cruz who had been talking about the possibility of a baby brother or baby sister for some time. So, when she and Arroyave told him their big news, he was “through the roof” with excitement.

Mellencamp, Jayne, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime next year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Filming on the new episodes began last month.