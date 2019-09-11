‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Slammed For Posting Selfie On 9/11

Some fans were unhappy that she posted a selfie instead of a 9/11 tribute.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley faced backlash from fans after posting a selfie on 9/11.

In the photo shared on Instagram, the reality television star is seen posing on a white leather sofa and wearing a white robe. She wore glamorous makeup and styled her blond hair in an elegant bun.

In the comments section, a few of her followers criticized the Bravo star for being self-centered on a day that memorializes a national tragedy.

“Today? Really?” chastised a commenter.

“Do better at not making this day 9/11 about [you], but about remembering the people that lost their lives…” wrote a follower.

Dorit’s fans, however, were quick to defend the mother of two.

“It doesn’t seem like going out of your way to insult someone is paying respect to what 9/11 is either… To play the morality police while insulting someone you don’t know makes me think YOU could do a better job of not making the day about you…” responded a fan.

“Gorgeous! Please ignore any [people] going out of their way to come into YOUR account in order to insult you…” commented another Instagram user.

Despite the criticism, the post has over 4,000 likes.

As reported by The Inquisitr, this isn’t the first time Dorit has been slammed by fans over an Instagram post. In August, the 43-year-old shared a snap of numerous shopping bags from high-end brands, including Chanel and Emilio Pucci. In the comments section, fans wrote that they didn’t appreciate Dorit flaunting her wealth. Others pointed out that the television personality was in the midst of a legal battle and shouldn’t have been spending so much money in the first place.

According to Us Weekly, Dorit’s husband Paul “PK” Kemsley was recently sued by his former business partner, Nico Kirzis. Kirzis claimed that PK owed him over $1.2 million. Due to the legal drama, the couple’s bank account was frozen.

Loading...

On Tuesday, Yahoo News reported that $29,634.10 in a City National Bank account had been seized and given to Kirzis. Dorit had previously tried to argue that the money in the account was solely hers and should not be given to Kirzis. Kirzis claimed there wasn’t any proof that her husband did not contribute to the account.

During the court hearing, Dorit was compliant in handing over nearly $30,000.

To see more of Dorit, be sure to watch the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airing on Bravo.