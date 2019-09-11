Animal Cruelty Case Against Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Reportedly Not Reopened

TMZ is reporting that a new animal cruelty case against David Eason could be opened after he confessed to killing Jenelle Evans’ dog Nugget earlier this year. TMZ reports that the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department is “well aware” of the interview. According to the report, the department is “deciding” whether or not to “open a new probe.”

TMZ stressed that there has been no official reopening of any case at this time. If, in the future, the department did go forward, it would be a “new case” and added that the interview would be a “big part” of things.

However, Radar Online spoke to the Public Information Officer for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and was told the case has “not been reopened.”

“I have not heard anyone say they are reopening it. Investigators are aware of the interview that was publicized.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, David talked about the dog incident with People and explained that the dog was “aggressive” and that his 2-year-old daughter was in danger after the dog reportedly nipped at the little girl.

“If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself,” he stated.

The incident occurred earlier this year when Jenelle’s French Bulldog reportedly nipped at the daughter she and David share. Following the incident, the couple’s children were removed from their care. The two spent weeks in and out of court attempting to regain custody of their kids, and that happened before the Fourth of July. The case against them was dismissed.

Jenelle Evans is best known for appearing on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. She appeared on the show for nearly a decade, sharing her life with viewers. She was initially introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant before she moved on to Teen Mom 2. On the show, fans followed her ups and downs over the years. Although she had shared her life on the show for so long, MTV cut ties with her earlier this year following the dog incident.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 aired Tuesday night on MTV and did not include any footage of Jenelle Evans. Rather, in her place was Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline. It is unclear if Jenelle will return to the series in the future.