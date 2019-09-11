Bootylicious Bombshell Chantel Zales Stuns In Tiny Pink Bikini On Instagram

Chantel Zales won’t stop heating up Instagram with her sexy bikini posts. The model seems to live in a bikini judging from her social media feed, and her fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

In her latest Instagram update, the blonde bombshell rocked a tiny neon pink bikini, which hugged her curves in all the right places. The model’s ample cleavage can be seen bursting out of the top, which boasted a cutout in the middle.

The tiny bottoms also had cutouts on the hips and flaunted Chantel’s flat tummy, toned torso, lean legs, and curvy backside as she tugged at them while posing seductively for the camera.

Zales is seen sitting on her knees in the sand as the tide rolls in behind her. The beach snapshot was one of many that the model posted to the slideshow. In other photos she wears the same bikini, but poses a bit differently, asking her followers in the caption which one of the photos they liked the best.

In the snaps, Chantel wore her long, sunny hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and blew over her shoulders. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows and thick lashes. She added pink eye shadow, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Chantel also mentioned that she had taken a mini break from social media before posting the photos, revealing that it has worked wonders for her mental health to put her phone down from time to time.

According to Heightline, Zales is a “world-renowned” bikini model who has a passion for fitness and fashion design. Chantel boats over 4 million followers on social media and is said to be one of the highest paid Instagram models in the world. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, other popular models such as Kindly Myers create a buzz with much less of a following.

Zales was born in New Mexico but moved to Arizona at the age of 4, where she spent her childhood. She is said to have played football and enjoyed swimming as a teenager and even learned to play the saxophone and violin.

Chantel Zales went to college at Arizona State University after high school and later found a job in logistics. She eventually moved to Los Angeles where she began to focus on her modeling career. Since that time, she’s been in magazines such as Maxim and Lowrider and has appeared in movies like Middle Men and Piranha 3D.