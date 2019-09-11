Iskra Lawrence Showcases Her Peachy Posterior In The Tightest Yoga Pants

Iskra Lawrence left her followers feeling incredibly peachy after showing off her ample posterior in new shots where the body positive model wore incredibly tight apricot-hued yoga pants.

The blond beauty has amassed a huge fandom of social media, with over 4.5 million followers who love the cheeky Brit for her humor and focus on wellness. Her newest picture in yoga attire is just another example of how the model, who rejects the label as plus-size, tries to show that the beauty is focused on health, and not weight.

The newest picture also shows yet another ambassadorship that the bombshell has earned. Though she already has won contracts with Aerie, L’Oreal, and Persona by Marina Rinaldi, the latest post shows a new sponsorship with health drink Vital Proteins.

In the picture, Iskra poses in a peach yoga ensemble. The top is a classic scoop-neck sports bra, with a coral piping that hugs the curve along Iskra’s cleavage. The bottom is a flattering high-waisted style, which shows off the stunner’s hourglass figure to perfection.

Iskra completed the look with matching peach sneakers and even a peach scrunchie to tie up her naturally styled locks.

While posing near exercise equipment at the gym, Iskra holds up a bottle of Peach Tea Collagen Water from brand Vital Proteins. The beverage supposedly helps strengthen nails, bones, hair, and joints. In fact, the body positive model claimed that she loved the company so much that she approached them to advertise their products.

The picture quickly earned over 73,000 likes and nearly 225 comments.

“Body goals,” gushed a fan with a red heart emoji.

“You’re looking so stunning,” added a second fan, with a kissing face and heart-eye emoji.

“The hottest body I’ve seen… what an inspiration,” concluded a third, with both the fire emoji and a red heart to further express her thoughts on the blond beauty.

The English rose might be in need of a supplement drink thanks to her busy schedule. As part of her job as an ambassador for Aerie, the intimates label of American Eagle, Iskra has traveled all across the country to various pop-up shops.

Just two days ago, the model was in Nebraska at an event collaboration between Aerie and the University Nebraska Lincoln. To promote the event, Iskra wowed her followers once more with a picture of herself wearing a white lace bralette and striped cotton undies.

The upload earned over an eye-watering 101,000 likes and more than 350 comments.

“Most attractive body in the world,” sighed a besotted fan.

“Oh my God.. Iskra, I love your body…” echoed another.

“I’m so jealous of Aerie being able to be wrapped around your body like that,” joked a third, with two smiley faces and several fire emoji.

Iskra is no stranger to posting pictures of herself in lingerie. As a model for Aerie, she often posts pictures in bras, bralettes, and panties. For example, she recently drove her followers wild after posting a picture of herself looking like a “goddess” in a pretty pink ensemble, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.