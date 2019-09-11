Ilhan Omar Blasted By Son Of 9/11 Victim, Tells Her To ‘Show Respect In Honoring Them’

Nicholas Haros Jr. responded to comments the freshman legislator made earlier this year.

The son of a survivor of the September 11, 2001, attacks took aim at Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar during a speech Wednesday on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that left more than 3,000 dead, per a report from USA Today.

The pointed attack of Omar came from Nicholas Haros Jr. at a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City at the site where the twin towers once stood. Haros’ mother, Frances, was killed in the attacks, which occurred 18 years ago Wednesday.

Haros was seemingly responding to comments Omar, who is a member of a progressive group of freshman congresswoman often called “The Squad,” made in April when she was quoted explaining the creation of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). According to a USA Today report from the time, Omar made the comments just one week after an attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left 50 people dead.

“Here’s the truth,” Omar said in April. “Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

Omar faced backlash following her April remarks.

“Today I am here to respond to you exactly who did what to whom,” Haros said Wednesday. “Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that. Why your confusion?”

In his remarks, Haros told the progressive Minnesota lawmaker, who is Muslim, that 19 “Islamic terrorists” targeted the nation, resulting in the tragic loss of 3,000 lives and causing billions of dollars in damage in the cities that the attacks targeted. In his stern remarks directed toward Omar, Haros said that the attacks were done to him, her relatives and friends, and the country’s “Judeo-Christian” values.

The son of the 9/11 victim directed the Minnesota lawmaker and the rest of “The Squad” members, which include Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Omar of Minnesota, to “show respect” to those impacted by the September 11, 2001, tragedy.

“The Squad” moniker caught on after the representatives, who are all U.S. citizens and women of color, were directed by President Donald Trump to “go back” to their ancestral countries if they were unsatisfied with his performance as president.

According to the USA Today report, at a similar event last year, Haros told politicians to stop using the victims of 9/11 as props in what he called “political theater.”

