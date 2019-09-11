Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Flaunts Booty In The Tiniest Tan Bikini

Danielle Knudson is showing off her famous backside again on Instagram.

On Wednesday, September 11, the Canadian bombshell gave her fans a double dose of her incredible figure in a new upload to the social media platform that is driving them absolutely wild. The post appeared to have been edited to have two images of the 30-year-old side-by-side as she looked out of a large window through a pair of binoculars with her back to the camera and putting on a seriously sexy display that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

Danielle brought the heat in her new posts that saw her sporting the tiniest bikini possible that made for a dangerously racy display. The tan two-piece hardly provided any coverage to the babe’s flawless physique, though her 485,000 followers hardly seemed bothered by the extremely NSFW display. From underneath her arm, they could get a small glimpse of the triangle-style bikini top that was just barely enough to contain the beauty’s voluptuous assets. It cut off just below her chest, leaving her flat midsection and sculpted abs completely exposed, as well as her toned back.

What truly caught the attention of her massive fandom was Danielle’s peachy derriere, which was left exposed in its entirety in her itty-bitty bikini bottoms. The number boasted a daringly cheeky thong design that did nothing but favors for her curvy booty, while its high-cut design left her toned legs well without eyesight. The thin waistband of the garment sat high on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and perfect silhouette even more, though it hardly needed any help getting noticed. She completed the look by wearing her blond hair down in beachy waves, which spilled over her back and shoulders.

Danielle’s new Instagram upload was an instant hit with her fans who quickly began showering it with love. The post already racked up over 1,700 likes after just 20 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to climb by the second. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the stunner on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are perfection,” one person wrote, while another called Danielle a “goddess.”

“Can’t take my eyes off of you,” commented a third.

