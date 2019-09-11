‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Crown Kailyn Lowry The Best Mom On The Show As New Instagram Video Sparks Meltdown

Kailyn Lowry is getting a whole lot of praise. The Teen Mom 2 star is likely fresh on everyone’s minds following the season premiere airing last night, with social media seeing the 27-year-old’s name pop up all over. A video has appeared on the MTV franchise’s Instagram account. Fan responses appeared to crown Kailyn the best mom on the show.

The video showed Kailyn on vacation with her boys. This mom may make headlines for her baby daddy dramas, but Kailyn remains best-loved for the tender and loving way in which she parents sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. The star was seen sitting at an outdoor table as restaurant food was brought to her and the boys, with fans likely noticing that Kailyn was polite and thanked the waitstaff. As for the boys, they seemed remarkably well-behaved and showcased some pretty good manners. Kailyn was also seen having an honest and up-front conversation with the kids. She asked them how they felt about traveling with her alone, and seemed willing to listen to their responses.

Fans have been leaving comments. While the odd fan threw Kailyn some shade, there was no question that the comments section was dubbing this mom as straight-up awesome.

One fan got straight to it.

“Of all the moms she does the best as a single parent! I don’t think the rest can handle the single life.”

Another user also pointed towards Kailyn having turned out better than her co-stars.

“Most successful mom on the show! Don’t @me.”

“She does a really great job with her boys,” was one of the most upvoted comments.

“Great mom,” another added.

As for anyone shaming Kailyn, their words seemed trumped by a popular reply.

Loading...

“Idk why people are coming for her. I have four kids. 10, 7, 6, 2 and it’s hard taking all them somewhere by myself. And it’s definitely hard going on vacation. Especially when the older one wants to be in one spot and the others are too small to be there.”

Plenty of other comments came in suggesting that Kailyn has raised three well-behaved boys. Of course, mentions were also made of how cute these three kids are. As to bringing any more into the world, Kailyn recently hinted that she might not be done having kids. The Inquisitr recently reported the star banking a name in case she ever has a little girl.

Kailyn shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should tune into the show or follow the star’s Instagram.