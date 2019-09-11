Farrah Abraham Reveals If She Would Return To ‘Teen Mom OG’: ‘Things Must Be My Way’

While Teen Mom 2 is currently airing episodes from an all-new season, some fans are anxiously waiting for the return of Teen Mom OG. Last season, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd all returned to share their stories along with “guest mom” Mackenzie McKee. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, while fans would love to see Mackenzie added as a full-time cast member, a new report from OK! Magazine suggests that Farrah Abraham may consider coming back to the show.

Although Farrah left the show back in 2017, she admitted that she “still goes out with executives and producers” from the show. When asked if she would consider returning to the show that first introduced her to the world, Farrah had an interesting reply.

“God is in control. Things must be my way, or I don’t come back!”

She added, “I’d definitely come back if it’s OG all the way. I mean, I’d break a fifth wall since I broke the fourth wall!”

Farrah was first introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Sophia. She then went on to share her story on Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade. However, she left the show in 2017 and, in her place, Cheyenne Floyd and Bristol Palin were added. Bristol left the show after only one season and the cast is back down to four members.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, ratings for Teen Mom OG have continued to decline, despite the addition of Mackenzie. Farrah talked about ratings in her interview as well and suggested that having her back on the show would boost ratings.

“So whenever they are back and ready to have Farrah back in their lives and they want those high ratings again.”

It is unclear whether or not Farrah will be asked back to the show, but it would be an interesting twist. Farrah was one of the original cast members and many fans have followed her story both on and off of Teen Mom OG.

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG recently wrapped up with the reunion special. While Mackenzie McKee appeared at the reunion and shared her story on a few episodes, there is no word on whether or not she will be asked back as a full-time cast member.

Fans can tune in to Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.