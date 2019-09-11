‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Laura And Curtis Team Up And Face A Stunning Development

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Laura and Curtis will be teaming up again beginning with Wednesday’s show, and fans cannot wait to see what this entails. The two previously worked together when trying to track down Ryan, and now it seems it’s a Cassadine mystery that is putting them back together.

The sneak peek for Wednesday’s show shared via Instagram teases that Curtis will meet with Jax and tell him that he needs an expert on Helena Cassadine. Fans now know that Jax and Hayden are working together to try to find a codicil to Mikkos Cassadine’s will. This additional component to Mikkos’ original will seemingly would negate Valentin’s claim to the family riches.

Hayden is supposedly determined to find this document so that Spencer can reclaim his place as the true Cassadine heir. Rumors are flying, however, that it may soon be revealed that Nikolas is actually still alive and that perhaps Hayden knows this. If that is the case, it may be that Hayden is working on Nik’s behalf, not just Spencer’s.

Chances are, Curtis will feel that Laura just might be the Helena expert they need. General Hospital spoilers also share that Laura will talk with Jordan during the next show. Laura will feel certain that Valentin isn’t sharing everything he knows about the Cassandra situation, and she’s spot-on with this assumption.

While Laura and Curtis may be digging into this mystery separately during Wednesday’s show, General Hospital spoilers reveal that by the end of the week, they’ll be comparing notes and pursuing leads together. SheKnows Soaps shares that soon they will have a secretive meeting at the park and the weekly sneak peek teases even more jaw-dropping developments.

The show shared the latest weekly preview via Instagram, and it teases one juicy tidbit involving Curtis and Laura. The two open a door to enter a room somewhere, and someone or something quite surprising is in that room. Some fans might speculate that it could be Nikolas they find, but it may be too soon for that kind of shocker.

General Hospital spoilers haven’t yet revealed anything specific regarding this surprise Laura and Curtis soon face. However, next week Laura will get a proposition from someone and she’ll be feeling troubled later in the week. Laura is said to take on a significant role this fall in this quest involving Hayden and Jax, and Cassandra surely figures into all of this somehow, too.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, Wednesday’s episode also brings tension between Elizabeth and Hayden along with a difficult encounter involving Olivia, Lulu, and the kids. General Hospital spoilers hint that things are going to get increasingly crazy and complicated as the fall season progresses, and fans are anxious to see what’s coming next.