‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Kate Bock Flaunts Killer Physique In Tiny Bra And Skintight Leggings

Kate Bock’s fit physique is taking over Instagram yet again.

On Wednesday, September 11, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit bombshell enjoyed a rooftop workout with celebrity fitness trainer Megan Roup and shared a snap from her morning sweat to her Instagram page that sent temperatures soaring. The candid shot caught Megan and Kate in the midst of their fitness routine, bouncing around with their hands in the air as they worked their muscles. Kate herself looked absolutely flawless during the workout, appearing to have hardly broken a sweat as she showed off her killer curves in a set of skintight workout gear that brought some serious heat to her page.

Kate sent pulses racing in her coordinated tan-and-white workout gear that did nothing but favors for her impressive figure. The babe rocked a skimpy sports bra that clung to her voluptuous assets and flaunted a hint of cleavage under its low scoop neckline. It cut off just below her bust, leaving her rock hard abs and chiseled midsection completely exposed for her 566,000 followers to ogle.

As for her lower half, the babe matched her itty-bitty bra with a pair of tighter-than-skin leggings that hugged her curvaceous figure in all the right places. Her hips were twisted slightly toward the camera, revealing a clean outline of her peachy derriere. Her long, toned legs were highlighted by a white-striped design that angled down toward her ankles. Its waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist even more.

Kate completed her look with a pair of classic black Nike sneakers that she was certainly putting to good use. Her golden blond hair was worn down and bounced all around her as she twisted and turned to complete the fitness regime. The beauty also appeared to be going makeup-free for the event, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

The new addition to the bikini model’s feed was an instant hit with her thousands of fans. At the time of this writing, the snap racked up over 1,000 likes after just 20 minutes of going live to Instagram, and the number continues to grow by the minute. Several flocked to the comments section of Kate’s post as well to shower her with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so WOW WOW WOW beautiful and gorgeous Kate,” one of the model’s mega fans commented.

Another noted that Megan Roup — who looked equally stunning in a set of blue workout gear — has had “all the pretty women working out with her this week!”

Kate often shows off her famous figure on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe slipped into a set of workout gear earlier this week. This time it was a peach-colored ensemble that perfectly highlighted her killer physique and drove her fans absolutely wild.