Sara Underwood Teases Fans With Smoking-Hot Lingerie Snap

Sara Underwood knows how to intrigue her fans. Her Instagram account is filled with photos that capture interest not only because they showcase her fabulous physique, but because they also highlight beautiful landscapes she has visited. On Wednesday, she updated her account with a double post in which she modeled a revealing lingerie set while also teasing her fans with more of the same.

In the post, Sara was seen inside the small cabin where she has spent most of the summer with her boyfriend, Jacob Witzling. She wore a gold lace top, one featuring a plunging neckline, and a pair of matching panties. She looked stunning with a full face of makeup. In the first snap, she sat on her feet while on a sofa. The snap captured Sara’s curves while also highlighting her smooth skin. She gave the camera a sultry look. In the second snap, Sara stood by a ladder in the cabin. That shot detailed her entire body as she smiled for the camera.

In the post’s caption, Sara said that she and Jacob were about to take off on their next road trip. She teased fans by telling them that she hoped they were ready for “a lot” of posts from their adventure, and her followers were no doubt excited about the news. Within an hour of going live, the post had accrued more than 31,000 likes, and many of the comments expressed an eagerness to see more of Sara.

“Looking forward to seeing alot of your posts!” one admirer wrote.

Fans also commented on how Sara looked in the snaps, with the words “beautiful” and “sexy” popping up in the comments section. Fire emoji were also frequently used, as Sara looked smoking hot in the photos.

“You are the adventure,” one fan told the beauty.

“No words to describe your beauty,” a second supporter wrote.

Sara, who appears to love the outdoors as much as she does exploring, has previously shared photos from her many adventures to social media. She and Witzling recently traveled across the country in their ultra-modified Ford F-150, and, apparently, the truck will be part of their upcoming trip.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sara has spent a good deal of the summer in the tiny cabin she and Jacob built. It is one of many they intend to build as part of a project in the Pacific Northwest that they are calling Cabinland.

Fans wanting to keep up with Sara’s adventures can follow her Instagram account.