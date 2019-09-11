Kristin Cavallari Slammed For Braless 9/11 Tribute

Kristin Cavallari tried to show off a revealing dress and honor the victims of 9/11 at the same time, but her Instagram followers were not happy.

Kristin Cavallari is in hot water for paying tribute to the victims of 9/11 with a sexy photo shoot on the streets of NYC. The backlash to the former Hills star’s Instagram homage to fashion and a national tragedy was so huge that she eventually edited it, but the damage had already been done.

On Wednesday, Kristin shared an Instagram post that, at first glance, appears to be your average street style snapshot. In the photo, she’s standing on a sidewalk in NYC wearing a revealing all-black ensemble consisting of strappy Prada sandals, a short wrap miniskirt by Alexandre Vauthier, and an Alexander McQueen jacket with nothing underneath, making it obvious that she’s not wearing a bra. The Very Cavallari star is smiling as people walk down the sidewalk behind her.

Her caption for the image currently reads, “NYC for 24hrs.” However, according to The Tennessean, it used to be lengthier.

“NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here..always remember,” it originally read, an obvious reference to the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The photo has been liked over 90,000 times by Cavallari’s 3.7 million Instagram followers. However, many of the responses to it were negative, with critics complaining that her post was inappropriate and tone-deaf.

“Today ain’t about you honey. Put a shirt on and grow up,” read one response.

“Always remember you cleavage…?” another critic wrote.

Some critical responses to Kristin Cavallari’s Instagram post weren’t quite as harsh. A few followers made sure to let her know that they’re still supportive fans, but they agree that her 9/11 tribute was in poor taste.

“I love you and think that you are generally spot on in the things that you choose to present, but this is just disrespectful and undermining to the magnitude of the events that occurred on that horrific day,” remarked one fan.

“I have to agree with everyone on this page,” another wrote. “I also am a major fan, I think your stunning as hell, and love your show, watch it faithfully, love your brand, but on this day, this photo, it’s not the best. Sorry.”

Kristin hasn’t apologized for her original caption, but her decision to edit out the mention of 9/11 is evidence that she took her followers’ criticisms to heart. Most other celebrities who have used Instagram to pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack that took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans decided to keep themselves out of their posts, including Kristin’s fellow E! star Kris Jenner. Her remembrance post is a shot of the twin towers.

This isn’t the first time Kristin Cavallari has been criticized for one of her Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some of her followers accused her of looking too skinny in a bikini snapshot that she shared last month.