‘One Piece’ Chapter 955 Spoilers: Zoro Unleashes True Power Of Enma, Luffy Masters Armament Haki

One Piece Chapter 955 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the preparations the members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance are making a few days before they engage in an all-out war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. Does the Straw Hat Pirates alliance stand a chance against the Beast Pirates?

In the spoilers posted on Reddit, One Piece Chapter 955 started at Amigasa Village where Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro and Kawamatsu the Kappa are informing their comrades about Kozuki Hiyori. With the war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates drawing closer, Hiyori decided not to see any of them, even his brother Kozuki Momonosuke. After learning that he’s the brother of Hiyori, Vinsmoke Sanji started being nice to Momonosuke.

One Piece Chapter 955 is set to feature Okiku giving Nidai Kitetsu back to Tenguyama Hitetsu. Hitetsu informed everyone that he’s waiting for the opportunity to return Lord Kozuki Oden’s famous swords Enma and Ama no Habakiri to Momonosuke and Hiyori. Like Shusui, Enma and Ama no Habakiri are katanas that belong to the 12 Supreme Grade Swords. However, they are made by different craftsmen.

Sandai Kitetsu and Ama no Habakiri were made by Hitetsu, and the name of the craftsman that made Wado Ichimonji and Enma is Shimotsuki Kouzaburo. Hitetsu tried to give Ama no Habakiri to Momonosuke. However, Momonosuke decided to leave the sword under Hitetsu’s care for a while. Meanwhile, in exchange for Shusui, Zoro is now the new owner of Enma.

In One Piece Chapter 955, Zoro is finally set to test the power of Enma. Before he made a move, Kinemon warned him not to accept the sword. Zoro still tried the sword by using it to cut a tree. However, the tree isn’t the only one that is cut but also the coast. Everyone is shocked to see how powerful Enma really is.

Hitetsu revealed that Enma will release the owner’s Ryou or Haki against his will and it will cut more than necessary. If an ordinary swordsman is using Enma, Hitetsu said that he will already be lying on the ground. After seeing Zoro use Enma, Hitetsu asked him if he wants another sword.

One Piece Chapter 955 is also set to feature Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy continuing his training at the Prisoner’s Mine with Hyogoro of the Flower. Luffy will be shown using King Kong Gun. Compared to the first days of his training, it seems like Luffy can now use Armament Haki at his own will.

The improvement Luffy and Zoro are showing will be vital for the Straw Hat Pirates alliance as they are clearly at a disadvantage in terms of number. According to the information gathered by Nico Robin, the combined forces of Emperor Kaido and Shogun Orochi are 40,000, while the Straw Hat Pirates alliance only have 4,000 men.