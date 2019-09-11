Miley Cyrus’ Lookalike Mom, Tish, Stuns In Skintight Pants & Black Leather

Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, is proving that she’s just as hot as her daughters in her latest social media update. The Cyrus matriarch took to Instagram this week to share a video of herself and her husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, heading out on their motorcycle, and she looked stunning the process.

In the video, Billy Ray drove the bike as Tish sat behind him, straddling the seat. She had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and around her shoulders.

Tish wore an all-black look for the ride, which included a black top and matching skintight pants that showed off her curvy hips and long, lean legs. Mama Cyrus added some black heeled boots, a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses, and a leather jacket with metal zippers to complete the look. The jacket also boasted a black marijuana leaf on the back, as Tish is known to love smoking the substance.

Tish wore a full face of makeup in the post, which included a bronzed glow, nude lip, and pink blush on her cheeks. Meanwhile, Billy Ray wore all-black as well and had his long, brown hair hidden underneath a gray beanie.

In the caption of the photo, Tish revealed that she and her husband put their helmets on after filming the video. However, the couple’s daughter, Noah Cyrus, called her mother out as a liar.

“Girl yall aint wear no helmets EVER,” she wrote in the comment section adding a frowning emoji.

The couple’s oldest daughter, Brandi Cyrus, also commented on the clip.

“WORK IT MOTHER!” she wrote.

Miley’s girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, also jumped in on the thread, calling the photo “cuuuuttteeee.”

“Woahhh that jacket is sick!!!” Tish’s son, Trace, said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley has opened up about her mother’s love for weed in the past, saying that Tish smokes a lot of the drug.

“My mom’s a big stoner. I remember when I started smoking weed. I mean, she thought I was growing little horns and just becoming the devil, but now she smokes more pot than anyone I know,” Miley said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, per Taste of Country.

The singer also revealed that both Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus smoke weed, and that they do it together and play with the hummingbirds that fly outside of their house.