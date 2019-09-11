Jennifer Nettles Stuns In A Clingy, Cheetah-Print Bodysuit, And Instagram Is Loving It

Jennifer Nettles, country superstar of the duo Sugarland, just showed Instagram that her fashion chops might just match her musical ones. The pretty blonde recently posted a stunning picture of herself in a clingy, cheetah-print bodysuit, and Instagram is in love.

The country crooner has a long list of accomplishments to her name, including winning two Grammy awards in 2008 as a part of Sugarland. She also took home a Grammy the year before, for a collaboration with rocker Bon Jovi. Nettles has also received a Milestone award, presented to her by country music icon Reba McEntire.

Recently, the Georgia native has been branching out into Hollywood. She has earned parts in the upcoming Harriet Tubman movie, Harriet, as well as the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones.

Now, it seems as if the southern belle can add model alongside singer and actress on her resume. In a picture recently shared to Instagram, Jennifer stuns while wearing a cheetah-print jumpsuit. In honor of the fall season, the material appears to be of a velvet finish. The cut is fairly clingy, showing off her hourglass figure, and is low cut enough to give a fair glimpse of her décolletage.

Keeping the look fashion-forward, the pants of the jumpsuit feature a trendy ’70s-inspired flare. Jennifer paired the look with a chic black tote and two stacked gold necklaces. Her hair is styled into simple waves and has a center part.

The snapshot soon earned over 6,500 likes and more than 210 comments, almost all remarks gushing over the beauty of the blonde.

“You look amazing in this….wow,” wrote Hollywood makeup artist Kristofer Buckle.

“Ooooooo [you] look like a whole meal not just the snack!” teased fellow music star Nik West, adding a purple heart and the prayer hands emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous as is your voice!” concluded another fan, using the applause emoji.

In the caption, Jennifer explained that she was at the Toronto Film Festival to promote Harriet. The movie, which comes out in November, is already earning much buzz — both with audiences and critics.

Loading...

In the upcoming press push, Jennifer could perhaps call on old friend Kelly Clarkson, who recently launched her own talk show, per The Inquisitr. The two briefly worked together on a short-lived television competition show called Duets.

Meanwhile, fans await Jennifer’s newest sartorial uploads. A recent favorite included a stunning green satin skirt with a matching knit sweater. However, even more popular was a post from over the summer — one that showed the singer rocking a pink fringe jumpsuit, an outfit that fans went wild over.

The aforementioned picture earned nearly 9,000 likes as well as 136 comments.