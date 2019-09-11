Larsa Pippen Barely Contains Her Cleavage In The Tiniest Black Dress

Larsa Pippen’s latest Instagram share is driving her fans absolutely wild.

As those who follow the brunette bombshell on social media know, Larsa loves to share fashion-forward photos for fans while also showing off her killer figure in the process. The stunner counts Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as two of her best friends and they also regularly make appearances on her page. In the most recent image that was shared to her account, Larsa absolutely sizzles in a skimpy black dress that leaves little to be desired.

In the photo, Larsa and a pal walk hand in hand. She wears her long, blond-dyed locks down and slightly curled with the hair falling just around her chest. Per usual, Larsa wears a face full of makeup including eyeliner, mascara, blush, lip gloss, and highlighter. Her amazing figure is on full display in the photos in a curve-hugging black dress that barely contains her assets. The NSFW ensemble features a rhinestone-studded top while Larsa’s cleavage is out of control.

Her killer legs also take center stage in the shot and she accessorizes the look with a diamond necklace, bracelet, and black clutch. In the image, she holds hands with one of her pals, who looks equally as sexy in a skintight white dress.

The post has only been live on Pippen’s account for a short time, but it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans already.

In addition to 2,000-plus likes, the photo has also garnered plenty of comments. While some followers took to the photo to let Larsa know she looked beautiful, countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more simply dropped flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Just so cute,” one Instagrammer raved.

“Love your outfit!,” another fan wrote.

“Looking marvelous!” one more raved with a series of emoji.

And this is not the first time in recent weeks that Larsa has showed off her curvy figure in a skintight dress. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Larsa flaunted her stunning figure in a skintight navy bodysuit that left little to the imagination as it hugged her every curve. The sexy suit hit above her knee and showed off a little bit of her toned and tanned legs for the camera. For this look, she wore her hair in a high ponytail and once again accessorized with a gorgeous diamond necklace.

Two of her kids also posed with her in the shot and the post racked up over 16,000 likes and 130-plus comments.